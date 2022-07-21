LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Society of Pension Professionals urges rethink on pensions portal deadline

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: The government should extend the proposed 90-days notice within which pensions providers will be expected to move to an online retirement savings programme to help ensure it gets an 'effective rollout', a trade body for pensions advisers, Society of Pension Professionals, has said.

