Social worker against whom adverse findings were made in family proceedings had no effective domestic remedy (SW v UK)

Published on: 29 June 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Family analysis: In SW v UK, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) found that the applicant’s rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) had been breached by the manifestly unfair process by which a High Court judge had made very serious adverse findings against the applicant, who was a social worker giving evidence in a professional capacity in family proceedings. The ECtHR also found that there had been a breach of the applicant’s rights under ECHR, art 13 (right to an effective remedy) because, as a result of section 9(3) of the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998), she did not have access to an effective remedy at the national level capable of addressing the substance of her ECHR, art 8 complaint. This judgment makes it clear that HRA 1998, s 9(3) is incompatible with the ECHR. Michael Oswald, partner at Bhatt Murphy solicitors, who acted for the applicant in the ECtHR proceedings, and Amy Ooi, paralegal, at Bhatt Murphy solicitors, consider the implications of the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

