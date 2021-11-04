LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Social media algorithms and discriminatory job advertisements—are employers liable?

Published on: 04 November 2021
TMT analysis: Victoria L Middleditch, associate at Dentons, considers how organisations and jobseekers use social media when undertaking job searches and how employers should carefully think about how to use social media when recruiting for vacancies to avoid discrimination claims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

