Social care reforms in England—how will they work in practice?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Social care supports those with care needs (including the elderly or those with an illness or disability) to live in their own home, residential care homes, as well as in supported living and day centres. On 7 September 2021, Boris Johnson announced the government’s long awaited reform of adult social care funding. This includes a cap of £86,000 on the amount someone will have to pay towards the cost of their care during their lifetime, with taxpayers funding costs on top of this. It also introduces changes to the financial eligibility criteria, which determine how much people need to contribute towards their care costs. In theory, this should mean that more people are entitled to state funded assistance with care costs. Johnson said the cap would ‘(protect) people against the catastrophic fear of losing everything to pay for the cost of their care’. It is anticipated that the plan will provide an extra £5.4bn for adult social care over the next three years. The changes will only apply in England, since Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have separate arrangements for social care. Nicola Gunn of Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP considers what the reforms will mean in practice for those who require care. or to read the full analysis.