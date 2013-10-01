Sign-in Help
Social assistance, proportionality and the right to reside as a self-sufficient person

Published on: 01 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Immigration analysis: Simon Cox, the migration lawyer for the Open Society Justice Initiative, believes the decision in Brey ought to lead to a change of approach by authorities administering the UK social assistance system and those concerned with immigration status to economically inactive European Economic Area (EEA) nationals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

