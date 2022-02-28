LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

SocGen loses application to avoid Forex transfer out of Lebanon

Published on: 28 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Lebanese branch of Société Générale and Bank Audi have been given a week to carry out a customer's long-awaited US$4.6m foreign exchange transfer request, as a judge in London agreed 25 February 2022 that any further delay risked enhanced capital restrictions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

