LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Restructuring options and processes

Legal News

Smile Telecoms—restructuring plan excluding creditors without a genuine economic interest and first foreign company shareholder plan

Published on: 28 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Smile Telecoms—restructuring plan excluding creditors without a genuine economic interest and first foreign company shareholder plan
  • Key points
  • Background
  • The current restructuring plan
  • Plan creditors—the default position
  • Exclusion of classes with no genuine economic interest in the company
  • The result
  • The Valuation and sales process
  • The Comparator Report
  • Adequate notice and opportunity for challenge
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: this article looks at the convening hearing of Smile Telecoms which seeks to exclude creditors without a genuine economic interest. The plan also seeks to bind foreign shareholders for the first time. Written by Katharina Crinson, Will Snowden and Craig Montgomery of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More