Smile telecoms gets go-ahead for US$230m rescue deal

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A judge gave the green light on 30 March 2022 to a US$231m rescue deal for a Mauritian internet and telecoms company, ruling that only the super senior creditor should be considered to have a genuine economic interest in the deal for the purposes of the court's review. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

