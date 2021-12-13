Slower UK financial authorisations are a consequence of tougher regulator, FCA’s Rathi says

MLex: Financial technology firms and other newcomers seeking UK regulatory authorisation may have a longer wait due to the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) tougher stance, chief executive Nikhil Rathi said on 8 December 2021. Lawmakers heard earlier in December 2021 that a process that previously took a couple of months could now take up to 18 months.
