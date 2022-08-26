LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

SLAPPs—outcome to consultation published and reforms announced

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

TMT analysis: Persephone Bridgman Baker, partner at Carter-Ruck, considers the response to the government’s Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) call for evidence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

