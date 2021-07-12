menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Defamation

Legal News

Slander claim gets over the serious harm threshold (Hodges v Naish)

Slander claim gets over the serious harm threshold (Hodges v Naish)
Published on: 12 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Slander claim gets over the serious harm threshold (Hodges v Naish)
  •  What are the practical implications of this case?
  •  What was the background?
  •  What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: This is the judgment on the trial of preliminary issues in a slander claim brought in relation to allegations of grooming. It provides a useful reminder of how well-known principles of defamation law, which are usually developed in the context of libel claims, are applied in the context of a slander action. Based on the parties’ evidence, the court drew conclusions as to the publication of the words proven to have been spoken and allowed two of the three publications complained of to proceed (disapplying the limitation period in relation to one of those publications). The court also determined the meaning of the words complained of, and found that the allegations (whose actionability at common law had been conceded by the defendant) were actionable per se and had caused serious harm to the claimant. In doing so, it queried recent guidance as to the proper analysis of the moment at which the cause of action in defamation claims crystallises, in the light of Lord Sumption’s analysis of section 1 of the Defamation Act 2013 (DA 2013) in Lachaux v Independent Print Ltd and another. Written by Mathilde Groppo, senior associate at Carter-Ruck Solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More