Slander claim gets over the serious harm threshold (Hodges v Naish)

TMT analysis: This is the judgment on the trial of preliminary issues in a slander claim brought in relation to allegations of grooming. It provides a useful reminder of how well-known principles of defamation law, which are usually developed in the context of libel claims, are applied in the context of a slander action. Based on the parties' evidence, the court drew conclusions as to the publication of the words proven to have been spoken and allowed two of the three publications complained of to proceed (disapplying the limitation period in relation to one of those publications). The court also determined the meaning of the words complained of, and found that the allegations (whose actionability at common law had been conceded by the defendant) were actionable per se and had caused serious harm to the claimant. In doing so, it queried recent guidance as to the proper analysis of the moment at which the cause of action in defamation claims crystallises, in the light of Lord Sumption's analysis of section 1 of the Defamation Act 2013 (DA 2013) in Lachaux v Independent Print Ltd and another. Written by Mathilde Groppo, senior associate at Carter-Ruck Solicitors.