Sky kicks off again—and meets with success at the Court of Appeal (Sky v SkyKick)

Published on: 30 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The Court of Appeal’s interpretation of the Court of Justice reference
  • The outcome of the case
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The case of Sky v Skykick continues to push the bounds of bad faith in trade mark law. In a detailed decision, the Court of Appeal has partly reversed the High Court decision which bruised Sky’s initial trade marks, based on a considered and measured application of the legal principles. Written by Tristan Sherliker, solictor advocate (senior associate) at Bird & Bird LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

