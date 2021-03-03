Sign-in Help
SKAT can’t limit scope of 1st UK trial in $US 2bn fraud case

Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A London judge on 2 March 2021 refused to rule out using an upcoming preliminary issues trial to settle factual allegations over Denmark’s tax department’s use of public powers to pursue its mammoth £1.5bn ($US 2.1bn) lawsuit over an alleged dividend tax fraud. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

