Legal News

SIPP provider not responsible for lifetime allowance charge incurred by member (Mr N PO-28826)

Published on: 26 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Pensions Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pensions Ombudsman has rejected a complaint that a provider of a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) established under an execution-only arrangement was responsible for a member suffering a lifetime allowance tax charge. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

