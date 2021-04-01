Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Personal pensions / Types of personal pension scheme

Legal News

SIPP manager liable for unvetted investment ‘advice’

SIPP manager liable for unvetted investment ‘advice’
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • SIPP manager liable for unvetted investment ‘advice’
  • What is this story about?

Article summary

Law360: The Court of Appeal has ruled that a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) provider owes consumers compensation after risky investments in storage facilities failed, finding that the company had ‘steered’ investors without verifying its ‘advice’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
1 Q&As