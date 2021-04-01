SIPP manager liable for unvetted investment ‘advice’

Law360: The Court of Appeal has ruled that a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) provider owes consumers compensation after risky investments in storage facilities failed, finding that the company had ‘steered’ investors without verifying its ‘advice’.
