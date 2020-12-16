Single account required for VAT bad debt relief (Regency Factors v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Regency Factors plc v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) dismissed the taxpayer's appeal and held that Regency Factors plc (Regency) was not entitled to VAT bad debt relief under section 36 of the Value Added Tax Act 1994 (VATA 1994). Although the FTT had erred in law, the decision remains the same. Regency had not satisfied the conditions for relief, and in particular, it did not maintain a single account as required by regulation 168 of the Value Added Tax Regulations 1995, SI 1995/2518 (the VAT Regulations 1995).