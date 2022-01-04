- Singapore’s Technology, Infrastructure and Construction List—a new global forum for the resolution of major project disputes?
- What makes the TIC List different
- International parallels—the TCC
- Potential impact of the TIC List
Article summary
The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) recently announced the creation of a specialised Technology, Infrastructure and Construction List (TIC List) to handle complex disputes, including technology-related disputes and those arising from infrastructure and construction projects. Jon Gilbert, Knowledge Lawyer, and Gabriel Wang, Trainee Solicitor, review the SICC’s announcement.
