Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / International arbitration / Challenges and appeals

Legal News

Singapore—witness gating and the appropriate recourse against the arbitral award (CBS v CBP)

Singapore—witness gating and the appropriate recourse against the arbitral award (CBS v CBP)
Published on: 25 January 2021
Updated on: 25 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Singapore—witness gating and the appropriate recourse against the arbitral award (CBS v CBP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Background to the dispute
  • The arbitration
  • What did the court decide?
  • Breach of natural justice
  • The appropriate remedy
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision in finding that the arbitrator’s decision to deny the entirety of the witness evidence from the buyer constituted a serious breach of natural justice, the right to a fair hearing rule, which warranted the setting aside of the final award. Although the arbitrator had the power to limit oral examination of witnesses as part of their general case management powers, this was not an unfettered power that could override the rules of natural justice. The arbitrator’s decision did not fall within the range of what a reasonable and fair-minded tribunal would have done. Even though the appellant bank had argued that the buyer was a reluctant respondent during the arbitration proceedings this did not operate as a defence against a setting aside proceeding, as the buyer had acted within its rights. Further, the Court of Appeal found that it could not partially set aside the award or remit the matter back to the tribunal with a view of curing the breach of natural justice. Written by Clarence Lun, head of litigation and international arbitration, Ammani Mathivanan and Shanice Phee, associates, at Fervent Chambers LLC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More