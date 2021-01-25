Singapore—witness gating and the appropriate recourse against the arbitral award (CBS v CBP)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision in finding that the arbitrator’s decision to deny the entirety of the witness evidence from the buyer constituted a serious breach of natural justice, the right to a fair hearing rule, which warranted the setting aside of the final award. Although the arbitrator had the power to limit oral examination of witnesses as part of their general case management powers, this was not an unfettered power that could override the rules of natural justice. The arbitrator’s decision did not fall within the range of what a reasonable and fair-minded tribunal would have done. Even though the appellant bank had argued that the buyer was a reluctant respondent during the arbitration proceedings this did not operate as a defence against a setting aside proceeding, as the buyer had acted within its rights. Further, the Court of Appeal found that it could not partially set aside the award or remit the matter back to the tribunal with a view of curing the breach of natural justice. Written by Clarence Lun, head of litigation and international arbitration, Ammani Mathivanan and Shanice Phee, associates, at Fervent Chambers LLC. or to read the full analysis.