Singapore—when to impose a conditional stay of court proceedings in favour of arbitration (The ‘NAVIOS KOYO’)

Published on: 09 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Arbitration analysis: This case before the Singapore Court of Appeal involved an appeal to an order staying an admiralty action in Singapore in favour of arbitration. The core issue in the appeal was whether a stay should be granted unconditionally or be made conditional upon a waiver of a time bar defence. The judgment provides useful guidance in respect of the Singapore court’s discretion under section 6(2) of the International Arbitration Act (Cap 143A, 2002 Rev ed) (‘IAA’) to impose conditions for a stay granted under section 6(1) IAA. The court held conditions that go further than merely facilitating or seeking to give effect to an arbitration agreement (ie administrative conditions) must be subject to a heightened level of scrutiny. In this case, granting a stay conditional on a waiver of the time bar defence would exclude from the arbitration a substantive defence, which would otherwise be decided in the arbitration. Written by Ian Woods, partner and Tiffany Georgallides, associate, at Clyde & Co LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

