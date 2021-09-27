LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Singapore—tribunal did not exceed jurisdiction by considering corruption allegations (Lao Holdings v Lao PDR)

Published on: 27 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Singapore—tribunal did not exceed jurisdiction by considering corruption allegations (Lao Holdings v Lao PDR)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Decision on alleged excess of jurisdiction
  • Decision on alleged breach of agreed arbitral procedure
  • Decision on alleged breach of natural justice
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore International Commercial Court refused to set aside two investment treaty arbitration awards made in favour of the respondent state, Laos, rejecting the claimant’s arguments that the tribunals had exceeded their jurisdiction by considering allegations of corruption that led to the tribunals ruling against the claimants. The court also held that there was no material breach of agreed arbitration procedure, or any breach of natural justice that warranted setting aside the awards. Written by Matthew Koh, partner at Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

