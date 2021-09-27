Singapore—tribunal did not exceed jurisdiction by considering corruption allegations (Lao Holdings v Lao PDR)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore International Commercial Court refused to set aside two investment treaty arbitration awards made in favour of the respondent state, Laos, rejecting the claimant's arguments that the tribunals had exceeded their jurisdiction by considering allegations of corruption that led to the tribunals ruling against the claimants. The court also held that there was no material breach of agreed arbitration procedure, or any breach of natural justice that warranted setting aside the awards. Written by Matthew Koh, partner at Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP.