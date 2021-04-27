Singapore—the arbitral tribunal’s right to be wrong, up to a point (BZV v BZW)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court granted an application to set aside an arbitral award issued in proceedings seated in Singapore and conducted under the Arbitration Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). The set-aside application concerned whether the arbitral tribunal had failed to apply its mind to the parties’ arguments in dismissing the plaintiff’s claims in the arbitration and, if so, whether the award should be set aside. Written by Nicholas Poon, director at Breakpoint LLC. or to read the full analysis.