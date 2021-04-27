Sign-in Help
Singapore—the arbitral tribunal’s right to be wrong, up to a point (BZV v BZW)

Published on: 27 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Singapore—the arbitral tribunal’s right to be wrong, up to a point (BZV v BZW)
  • What was the background to the judgment?
  • What did the court decide?
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court granted an application to set aside an arbitral award issued in proceedings seated in Singapore and conducted under the Arbitration Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). The set-aside application concerned whether the arbitral tribunal had failed to apply its mind to the parties’ arguments in dismissing the plaintiff’s claims in the arbitration and, if so, whether the award should be set aside. Written by Nicholas Poon, director at Breakpoint LLC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

