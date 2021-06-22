Singapore—successful application to set aside leave to enforce Singapore-seated award where award creditor had ceased to exist (National Oilwell Varco Norway v Keppel FELS)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) granted the defendant’s application to set aside leave which the plaintiff secured under section 19 of the International Arbitration Act 1974 (IAA 1974) to enforce an award issued in favour of a company known as A/S Hydralift (Hydralift) against the defendant in circumstances where Hydralift had ceased to exist at the point of the arbitration. Written by Shaun Lee, counsel and Low Zhe Ning, associate at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP. or to read the full analysis.