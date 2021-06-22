menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Singapore—successful application to set aside leave to enforce Singapore-seated award where award creditor had ceased to exist (National Oilwell Varco Norway v Keppel FELS)

Singapore—successful application to set aside leave to enforce Singapore-seated award where award creditor had ceased to exist (National Oilwell Varco Norway v Keppel FELS)
Published on: 22 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Singapore—successful application to set aside leave to enforce Singapore-seated award where award creditor had ceased to exist (National Oilwell Varco Norway v Keppel FELS)
  • What are the practical implications of this decision?
  • What was the background?
  • The parties
  • The arbitration
  • What did the SGHC decide?
  • The award had been issued in favour of Hydralift and was to be enforced mechanically and without variation or deviation from its terms
  • Mechanical approach under IAA 1974, s 19
  • Exceptions to the mechanical approach
  • The defendant’s naming of Hydralift in the arbitration was not a mere misnomer
    • More...

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) granted the defendant’s application to set aside leave which the plaintiff secured under section 19 of the International Arbitration Act 1974 (IAA 1974) to enforce an award issued in favour of a company known as A/S Hydralift (Hydralift) against the defendant in circumstances where Hydralift had ceased to exist at the point of the arbitration. Written by Shaun Lee, counsel and Low Zhe Ning, associate at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More