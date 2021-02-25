Singapore—stay of proceedings granted in light of parties’ course of conduct evincing an agreement to arbitrate (Cheung Teck Cheong Richard v LVND Investments)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The General Division of the Singapore High Court (SGHC) found, for the purposes of section 4(1) of the (domestic) Arbitration Act (Cap 10, 2002 Rev Ed) (AA), that (i) a duty to consider mediation before referring any dispute ‘to arbitration or court proceedings’ did not amount to an agreement to arbitrate, but (ii) that the parties had by conduct separately concluded an arbitration agreement. The SGHC further held that the ‘in writing’ requirement under AA, s 4(4) was not intended to be an onerous one; it is satisfied by a unilateral and unsigned record of an arbitration agreement. Finally, the failure to reserve one’s rights as to the lack of an arbitration agreement when participating in the arbitral process gives rise to the legal fiction under AA, s 4(6), ie that there is an existing arbitration agreement. Written by Shaun Lee, counsel, and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision of the SGHC on the novel points of law in this case. or to read the full analysis.