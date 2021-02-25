Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Singapore—stay of proceedings granted in light of parties’ course of conduct evincing an agreement to arbitrate (Cheung Teck Cheong Richard v LVND Investments)

Singapore—stay of proceedings granted in light of parties’ course of conduct evincing an agreement to arbitrate (Cheung Teck Cheong Richard v LVND Investments)
Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Singapore—stay of proceedings granted in light of parties’ course of conduct evincing an agreement to arbitrate (Cheung Teck Cheong Richard v LVND Investments)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the SGHC decide?
  • Clause 20A.1 was not a valid arbitration agreement within the meaning of the AA
  • A valid arbitration agreement was separately concluded by the parties’ conduct
  • An effective arbitration agreement was deemed pursuant to AA, s 4(6)
  • The arbitration agreement was not vitiated by mistake nor were the plaintiffs estopped from denying the arbitration agreement
  • The circumstances were not so exceptional as to justify the court’s discretionary refusal to grant a stay
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The General Division of the Singapore High Court (SGHC) found, for the purposes of section 4(1) of the (domestic) Arbitration Act (Cap 10, 2002 Rev Ed) (AA), that (i) a duty to consider mediation before referring any dispute ‘to arbitration or court proceedings’ did not amount to an agreement to arbitrate, but (ii) that the parties had by conduct separately concluded an arbitration agreement. The SGHC further held that the ‘in writing’ requirement under AA, s 4(4) was not intended to be an onerous one; it is satisfied by a unilateral and unsigned record of an arbitration agreement. Finally, the failure to reserve one’s rights as to the lack of an arbitration agreement when participating in the arbitral process gives rise to the legal fiction under AA, s 4(6), ie that there is an existing arbitration agreement. Written by Shaun Lee, counsel, and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision of the SGHC on the novel points of law in this case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More