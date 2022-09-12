Singapore-Singapore High Court grants an injunction restraining a winding up application on the basis that there is a cross-claim subject to an arbitration agreement (Fastfreight Pte Ltd v Bulk Trident Shipping Ltd)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Where a debtor faces the prospect of a winding-up application on the basis of an unsatisfied statutory demand, an injunction against the commencement of any winding up application may be sought and obtained by the debtor on the basis that they have a cross-claim against the creditor which exceeds the amounts claimed. Further, where the cross-claim amount is subject to an arbitration agreement, such an injunction may be obtained on a lower prima facie threshold rather than the typical triable issues standard. Written by Shaun Lee, partner, Adly Rizal and Gladys Yeo, both associates in the Dispute Resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP. or to read the full analysis.