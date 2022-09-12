LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Singapore-Singapore High Court grants an injunction restraining a winding up application on the basis that there is a cross-claim subject to an arbitration agreement (Fastfreight Pte Ltd v Bulk Trident Shipping Ltd)

Published on: 12 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Whether the PFA Sum is a disputed debt that falls within the scope of an arbitration agreement between the parties
  • Whether Fastfreight’s cross-claim fell within the scope of the arbitration agreement
  • Whether an injunction should be granted and whether a condition for security for costs should be imposed
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Where a debtor faces the prospect of a winding-up application on the basis of an unsatisfied statutory demand, an injunction against the commencement of any winding up application may be sought and obtained by the debtor on the basis that they have a cross-claim against the creditor which exceeds the amounts claimed. Further, where the cross-claim amount is subject to an arbitration agreement, such an injunction may be obtained on a lower prima facie threshold rather than the typical triable issues standard. Written by Shaun Lee, partner, Adly Rizal and Gladys Yeo, both associates in the Dispute Resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

