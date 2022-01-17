Singapore—SICC dismisses application to set aside SIAC award (Twarit v GPE (India) Ltd)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) dismissed an application to set aside a Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) award in respect of a shareholder dispute between a trio of Indian companies and two Mauritian companies. All five setting aside grounds asserted by the plaintiffs were rejected by Justice Roger Giles, International Judge (IJ), whose decision provides helpful guidance regarding the SICC’s approach to the limited grounds for setting aside an award under Article 34 of the UNCITRAL Model Law and section 24 of the International Arbitration Act. Written by Jonathan Lim, counsel at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, and Tiffany Chan, associate at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP. or to read the full analysis.