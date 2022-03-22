LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Singapore—novel ruling on applicability of section 14(2) of the State Immunity Act 1979 to a leave order against a respondent state issued (CNX v CNY)

Published on: 22 March 2022
Arbitration analysis: Where an applicant has obtained an order for leave from the Singapore courts to enforce an arbitration award, the respondent is entitled to a period within which to apply to set aside leave order. The General Division of the Singapore High Court (SGHC) held that section 14(2) of the State Immunity Act 1979 (SIA) applies to a leave order granted under section 29 of the International Arbitration Act (IAA) as against a foreign state. In the context of a leave order, an application to set aside the leave order constitutes a corresponding procedure to an entry of appearance. Accordingly, where proceedings involve a foreign state, the time limit for an application to set aside a leave order will only begin to run 2 months after the date on which the leave order is served on that state. Shaun Lee, counsel, Low Zhe Ning, associate, and Adly Rizal, associate in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision of the SGHC in this case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

