Singapore International Commercial Court upholds tribunal jurisdiction despite arbitral claimant commencing and continuing domestic administrative law proceedings (CLQ v CLR)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC), comprising a panel of three judges, considered whether an arbitration agreement was repudiated by the arbitral claimant’s commencement and continuance of domestic administrative law proceedings in the courts (ie, administrative law proceedings). In concluding that the arbitration agreement had not been repudiated, the SICC dismissed an appeal against the tribunal’s award on jurisdiction. The SICC also decided that there was no bar to receiving fresh evidence, as its determination of the tribunal’s jurisdiction during the appeal proceedings was on a de novo basis. Shaun Lee, counsel and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision. or to read the full analysis.