- Singapore International Commercial Court upholds tribunal jurisdiction despite arbitral claimant commencing and continuing domestic administrative law proceedings (CLQ v CLR)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the SICC decide?
- Issue 1: Admissibility of the Government’s expert’s (Dr X’s) report
- Issue 2: Repudiatory intent for an arbitration agreement under English law versus Singapore law
- Issue 3: Whether commencing administrative law proceedings is a breach of an arbitration agreement
- Issue 4: Whether the Ruritanian Proceedings manifested repudiatory intent on the Developer’s part
- Issue 5: Implication of the value of the arbitration agreement
- Case details
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC), comprising a panel of three judges, considered whether an arbitration agreement was repudiated by the arbitral claimant’s commencement and continuance of domestic administrative law proceedings in the courts (ie, administrative law proceedings). In concluding that the arbitration agreement had not been repudiated, the SICC dismissed an appeal against the tribunal’s award on jurisdiction. The SICC also decided that there was no bar to receiving fresh evidence, as its determination of the tribunal’s jurisdiction during the appeal proceedings was on a de novo basis. Shaun Lee, counsel and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision.
