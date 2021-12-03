LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Singapore International Commercial Court upholds tribunal jurisdiction despite arbitral claimant commencing and continuing domestic administrative law proceedings (CLQ v CLR)

Published on: 03 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the SICC decide?
  • Issue 1: Admissibility of the Government’s expert’s (Dr X’s) report
  • Issue 2: Repudiatory intent for an arbitration agreement under English law versus Singapore law
  • Issue 3: Whether commencing administrative law proceedings is a breach of an arbitration agreement
  • Issue 4: Whether the Ruritanian Proceedings manifested repudiatory intent on the Developer’s part
  • Issue 5: Implication of the value of the arbitration agreement
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC), comprising a panel of three judges, considered whether an arbitration agreement was repudiated by the arbitral claimant’s commencement and continuance of domestic administrative law proceedings in the courts (ie, administrative law proceedings). In concluding that the arbitration agreement had not been repudiated, the SICC dismissed an appeal against the tribunal’s award on jurisdiction. The SICC also decided that there was no bar to receiving fresh evidence, as its determination of the tribunal’s jurisdiction during the appeal proceedings was on a de novo basis. Shaun Lee, counsel and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

