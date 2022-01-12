Singapore International Commercial Court declines to set aside arbitration award on ground of breach of natural justice (CMJ v CML)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) recently dismissed an application to set aside an arbitration award on the ground of breach of natural justice. The SICC found that the tribunal did not deny the plaintiffs a fair opportunity to present their case just because it refused to belatedly admit an additional witness statement and disallowed their expert from stating his reasons and areas of disagreement in a joint expert report. The SICC also rejected the plaintiffs’ submissions that the tribunal had failed to apply its mind to aspects of their submissions in the arbitration. In doing so, the SICC reaffirmed the judicial policy of minimal curial intervention in arbitral proceedings, particularly the importance of the court according a margin of deference to the tribunal in matters of procedure. This case also serves as a useful reminder that the court will not, in a setting aside application, allow parties to adduce and rely on material that was not before the tribunal and will not seek to place its own judgment on that material. Written by Yuet Min Foo and Kellyn Lee, Drew & Napier LLC. or to read the full analysis.