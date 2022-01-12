LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Singapore International Commercial Court declines to set aside arbitration award on ground of breach of natural justice (CMJ v CML)

Published on: 12 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The plaintiffs were not denied a fair opportunity to present their case by the tribunal’s refusal to admit the witness statement
  • The plaintiffs were not denied a fair opportunity to present their case by the tribunal’s directions on JER process
  • The tribunal had not failed to apply its mind to aspects of the plaintiffs’ submissions in the arbitration
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) recently dismissed an application to set aside an arbitration award on the ground of breach of natural justice. The SICC found that the tribunal did not deny the plaintiffs a fair opportunity to present their case just because it refused to belatedly admit an additional witness statement and disallowed their expert from stating his reasons and areas of disagreement in a joint expert report. The SICC also rejected the plaintiffs’ submissions that the tribunal had failed to apply its mind to aspects of their submissions in the arbitration. In doing so, the SICC reaffirmed the judicial policy of minimal curial intervention in arbitral proceedings, particularly the importance of the court according a margin of deference to the tribunal in matters of procedure. This case also serves as a useful reminder that the court will not, in a setting aside application, allow parties to adduce and rely on material that was not before the tribunal and will not seek to place its own judgment on that material. Written by Yuet Min Foo and Kellyn Lee, Drew & Napier LLC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

