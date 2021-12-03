LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Singapore International Commercial Court considers principles applicable to grounds for setting aside an award (CIP v CIQ)

Published on: 03 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) dismissed an application to set aside a Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) award, rejecting the applicant’s arguments that the arbitral tribunal (by a majority) had decided three issues beyond the scope of the parties’ submission to the arbitration and without giving the applicant a full opportunity to be heard. The SICC also dismissed the applicant’s argument that the uneven application of procedural rules to the parties, particularly the arbitral tribunal’s failure to permit the applicant to adduce new evidence after the hearing, constituted breaches of the rules of natural justice. In upholding the SIAC award, Patricia Bergin IJ provided a useful illustration of the principles that apply to setting aside applications brought pursuant to section 24 of the International Arbitration Act and Articles 34(2)(a)(ii) and 34(2)(a)(iii) of the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration, which are among the most commonly asserted setting-aside grounds in Singapore. Written by Jonathan Lim, counsel at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

