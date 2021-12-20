LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Singapore High Court rejects creative arguments to seek de novo appeal on merits of arbitral award via setting aside applications (BTN v BTP)

Published on: 20 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Singapore High Court rejects creative arguments to seek de novo appeal on merits of arbitral award via setting aside applications (BTN v BTP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Decision
  • Issue one: The Confidentiality Pleading Issue
  • Whether the plaintiffs were precluded from raising the Confidentiality Pleading Issue
  • Whether the dismissal of the Confidentiality Pleading Issue was infra petita
  • Whether the dismissal of the Confidentiality Pleading Issue resulted in any actual or real prejudice
  • Whether the dismissal of the Confidentiality Pleading Issue resulted in a breach of natural justice
    • More...

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: A recent decision of the Singapore High Court reinforced the principle that it is only in exceptional circumstances that parties to an arbitration can successfully seek recourse through curial intervention. In dismissing the plaintiffs' applications to set aside various arbitral awards, the court emphasised that parties are not entitled to seek a right of appeal against a tribunal's decision on the merits by applying to the courts to set aside an award. The courts are particularly wary and critical of creative arguments being deployed by an aggrieved party or their counsel to disguise what is in effect no more than a de novo appeal on the merits of a dispute. Written by Wei Ming Tan, senior associate at CMS Holborn Asia.

