Singapore High Court rejects creative arguments to seek de novo appeal on merits of arbitral award via setting aside applications (BTN v BTP)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: A recent decision of the Singapore High Court reinforced the principle that it is only in exceptional circumstances that parties to an arbitration can successfully seek recourse through curial intervention. In dismissing the plaintiffs’ applications to set aside various arbitral awards, the court emphasised that parties are not entitled to seek a right of appeal against a tribunal’s decision on the merits by applying to the courts to set aside an award. The courts are particularly wary and critical of creative arguments being deployed by an aggrieved party or their counsel to disguise what is in effect no more than a de novo appeal on the merits of a dispute. Written by Wei Ming Tan, senior associate at CMS Holborn Asia. or to read the full analysis.