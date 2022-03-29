Singapore High Court gives novel ruling on the interpretation of an arbitration agreement which named a technically non-existent arbitral institution (Re Shanghai Xinan Screenwall Building & Decoration Co Ltd)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) considered whether the naming of a technically non-existent arbitral institution would invalidate an arbitration agreement. In this regard, the SGHC held that the approach for the court is to consider whether parties intended the same institution, whether they had in mind different ones, or whether it is impossible to tell either way–only in the latter two cases would the misnomer affect the validity of the arbitration agreement. Shaun Lee, counsel, Low Zhe Ning, associate, and Adly Rizal, associate in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision of the SGHC in this case.