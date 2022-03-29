LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Singapore High Court gives novel ruling on the interpretation of an arbitration agreement which named a technically non-existent arbitral institution (Re Shanghai Xinan Screenwall Building & Decoration Co Ltd)

Published on: 29 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the SGHC decide?
  • Great Wall had proper notice of the arbitration
  • The Award had become binding
  • The arbitration agreement was valid
  • The arbitral procedure was in accordance with parties’ agreement
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) considered whether the naming of a technically non-existent arbitral institution would invalidate an arbitration agreement. In this regard, the SGHC held that the approach for the court is to consider whether parties intended the same institution, whether they had in mind different ones, or whether it is impossible to tell either way–only in the latter two cases would the misnomer affect the validity of the arbitration agreement. Shaun Lee, counsel, Low Zhe Ning, associate, and Adly Rizal, associate in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision of the SGHC in this case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

