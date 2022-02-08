Singapore High Court dismisses application to set aside SIAC award on grounds of fraud due to the dishonest concealment and/or giving of false evidence (CLX v CLY)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In this case, the plaintiff sought to partially set aside an arbitral award issued under the domestic Arbitration Act (Cap 10, 2002 Rev Ed) (the Act), and resist its enforcement before the High Court, on three grounds: (a) that the award was induced or affected by fraud due to the dishonest concealment and/or giving of false evidence by the first defendant; (b) that there was a breach of natural justice in the making of the arbitral award as the plaintiff was deprived of the opportunity to make arguments in light of such dishonest concealment and/or false evidence; and (c) that the award was contrary to public policy as it was rendered on the basis of an egregious error of fact. The High Court dismissed the plaintiff’s application on all three grounds. In doing so, the court reinforced the position under Singapore law that the threshold establishing fraud in the context of setting aside an arbitral award is high and requires strong and cogent evidence of actual and deliberate fraud. In the context of procedural fraud (ie perjury and the deliberate suppression of withholding of documents), the court identified three common core elements that would need to be established: first, dishonesty or bad faith; second, where new evidence is introduced to demonstrate fraud, the materiality of the new evidence to the decision of the tribunal; and third. the non-availability of the evidence during the earlier proceeding. Written by Arthi Anbalagan, senior legal associate at Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP. or to read the full analysis.