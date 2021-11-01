Singapore High Court determines novel issue of proper law determining whether a claim or dispute is non-arbitrable (Westbridge Ventures II Investment Holdings v Anupam Mittal)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) granted a permanent anti-suit injunction (ASI) in favour of the plaintiff against the defendant’s company law proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai as a result of a shareholders’ agreement (SHA) between the parties providing for arbitration under the Arbitration Rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) seated in Singapore. In so holding, the SGHC analysed the system of law that should govern the issue of subject-matter arbitrability, ie whether it should be determined by the law governing the arbitration agreement (ie, law of India) or the law of the seat (ie, Singapore law). The case helpfully discusses how an arbitration agreement would constitute a submission to the jurisdiction of the Singapore courts as well as what would not constitute strong reasons to refuse an ASI to prevent a breach of an arbitration agreement. Shaun Lee, counsel and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision of the SGHC in this case. or to read the full analysis.