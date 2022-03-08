LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

Singapore High Court confirms arbitrator appointment by SIAC President despite arbitration agreement providing for appointment by SIAC Chairman (Hunan Xiangzhong Mining Group v Oilive Pte Ltd)

Published on: 08 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Singapore High Court confirms arbitrator appointment by SIAC President despite arbitration agreement providing for appointment by SIAC Chairman (Hunan Xiangzhong Mining Group v Oilive Pte Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The parties, the arbitration proceedings and the jurisdictional challenge
  • The Singapore court proceedings
  • What did the court decide?
  • Any jurisdictional challenge must be raised at the earliest possible time
  • The arbitrator had jurisdiction over the arbitration
  • Court details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) found that the arbitrator had been properly appointed pursuant to the arbitration agreement when read with rule 9.3 of the SIAC Arbitration Rules (6th edition, 1 August 2016) (the SIAC Rules 2016). In reaching its decision, the SGHC also found that the plaintiff was out of time when bringing the jurisdictional objection before the arbitrator. Notwithstanding that finding however, the SGHC also found that despite being out of time, this did not preclude the court from hearing the jurisdictional objection de novo pursuant to section 10(3) of the International Arbitration Act (Cap 143A, 2002 Rev Ed) (the IAA). Shaun Lee, counsel, Adly Rizal, associate, and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision of the SGHC in this case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More