Singapore High Court confirms arbitrator appointment by SIAC President despite arbitration agreement providing for appointment by SIAC Chairman (Hunan Xiangzhong Mining Group v Oilive Pte Ltd)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) found that the arbitrator had been properly appointed pursuant to the arbitration agreement when read with rule 9.3 of the SIAC Arbitration Rules (6th edition, 1 August 2016) (the SIAC Rules 2016). In reaching its decision, the SGHC also found that the plaintiff was out of time when bringing the jurisdictional objection before the arbitrator. Notwithstanding that finding however, the SGHC also found that despite being out of time, this did not preclude the court from hearing the jurisdictional objection de novo pursuant to section 10(3) of the International Arbitration Act (Cap 143A, 2002 Rev Ed) (the IAA). Shaun Lee, counsel, Adly Rizal, associate, and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision of the SGHC in this case. or to read the full analysis.