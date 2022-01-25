LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Singapore High Court clarifies arbitrator’s powers to issue peremptory orders in Singapore-seated ad hoc arbitrations (Sai Wan Shipping v Landmark Line)

Published on: 25 January 2022
  • Singapore High Court clarifies arbitrator’s powers to issue peremptory orders in Singapore-seated ad hoc arbitrations (Sai Wan Shipping v Landmark Line)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Arbitration analysis: It is not uncommon to face an opposing disputing party with dilatory or less than efficient conduct in the course of an arbitration. Indeed, a counterparty may not even participate in the arbitration at all. In such situations, one might be tempted to proceed with the arbitration as fast as possible, in a bid to obtain a favourable award with relatively little time and costs involved. Such situations are always challenging and call for careful handling, as an unduly fast arbitration that proceeds without due regard to the rights of the defaulting or absent party may have severe consequences potentially resulting an in award that is set aside or unenforceable. A recent decision of the Singapore High Court highlights the importance of giving a party that defaulted on arbitration timelines or even a party that is absent from proceedings a reasonable opportunity to be heard. In this case, the court set aside an award issued by a sole arbitrator in a Singapore-seated ad hoc maritime arbitration for breach of natural justice. Written by Shaun Leong, partner at Withers KhattarWong. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

