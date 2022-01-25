Singapore High Court clarifies arbitrator’s powers to issue peremptory orders in Singapore-seated ad hoc arbitrations (Sai Wan Shipping v Landmark Line)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: It is not uncommon to face an opposing disputing party with dilatory or less than efficient conduct in the course of an arbitration. Indeed, a counterparty may not even participate in the arbitration at all. In such situations, one might be tempted to proceed with the arbitration as fast as possible, in a bid to obtain a favourable award with relatively little time and costs involved. Such situations are always challenging and call for careful handling, as an unduly fast arbitration that proceeds without due regard to the rights of the defaulting or absent party may have severe consequences potentially resulting an in award that is set aside or unenforceable. A recent decision of the Singapore High Court highlights the importance of giving a party that defaulted on arbitration timelines or even a party that is absent from proceedings a reasonable opportunity to be heard. In this case, the court set aside an award issued by a sole arbitrator in a Singapore-seated ad hoc maritime arbitration for breach of natural justice. Written by Shaun Leong, partner at Withers KhattarWong. or to read the full analysis.