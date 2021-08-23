- Singapore High Court clarifies scope of tribunal decision on correcting or interpreting arbitral award, and when time is extended for a set-aside application (CNA v CNB)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- The parties, the relevant agreements, and the ICC arbitration
- The Singapore court proceedings
- What did the SGHC decide?
- (i) A tribunal’s correction or interpretation of an award under Article 36 of the ICC Arbitration Rules cannot be regarded as a mere procedural order
- (ii) The Interpretation Request did not fall within Article 33(1) of the Model Law
- (iii) The Correction Request fell within Article 33(1) of the Model Law
- (iv) CNB/CNC could ‘piggy back’ on CNA’s Application and thus the time for making its Setting Aside Application was extended as well
More...
- Case details
Less...
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) dismissed the defendants’ applications to strike out the plaintiffs’ applications to set aside an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) award on the grounds that the plaintiffs’ setting aside applications were time-barred. In this regard, the SGHC held that one of the plaintiffs’ (ie CNA’s) application for correction of the arbitral award fell within Article 33 of the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration (the Model Law) and CNA could thus rely on the extension of time provision in Article 34(3) of the Model Law. The SGHC also held that CNA’s application extended the time for the other plaintiffs to make their setting aside application. Shaun Lee, counsel and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.