Singapore High Court clarifies scope of tribunal decision on correcting or interpreting arbitral award, and when time is extended for a set-aside application (CNA v CNB)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) dismissed the defendants' applications to strike out the plaintiffs' applications to set aside an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) award on the grounds that the plaintiffs' setting aside applications were time-barred. In this regard, the SGHC held that one of the plaintiffs' (ie CNA's) application for correction of the arbitral award fell within Article 33 of the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration (the Model Law) and CNA could thus rely on the extension of time provision in Article 34(3) of the Model Law. The SGHC also held that CNA's application extended the time for the other plaintiffs to make their setting aside application. Shaun Lee, counsel and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision.