Singapore—dismissal of application to set aside ICC award for breach of natural justice and/or excess of jurisdiction (CHH v CHI)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) dismissed an application under section 48 of the Arbitration Act to set aside a Singapore-seated International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) award. Although the arbitrator’s finding on a particular issue was against common ground between the parties (the ‘impugned finding’), the SGHC refused to set aside the ICC award. While the impugned finding was made in excess of the scope of the submission to arbitration, no prejudice was caused and thus a setting aside was not warranted. In any event, the impugned finding could be separated from the other reasons upholding the award. Shaun Lee, counsel, and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision of the SGHC in this case. or to read the full analysis.