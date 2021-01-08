- Singapore—dismissal of application to set aside ICC award for breach of natural justice and/or excess of jurisdiction (CHH v CHI)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- The arbitrator’s findings did not go beyond the scope of submission to arbitration
- The arbitrator’s finding on an issue which was a common ground between the parties exceeded the scope of submission, but did not cause actual or real prejudice
- The sums awarded by the arbitrator were upheld
- The parties were subject to the general common law obligation of confidentiality
- Case details
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) dismissed an application under section 48 of the Arbitration Act to set aside a Singapore-seated International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) award. Although the arbitrator’s finding on a particular issue was against common ground between the parties (the ‘impugned finding’), the SGHC refused to set aside the ICC award. While the impugned finding was made in excess of the scope of the submission to arbitration, no prejudice was caused and thus a setting aside was not warranted. In any event, the impugned finding could be separated from the other reasons upholding the award. Shaun Lee, counsel, and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision of the SGHC in this case.
