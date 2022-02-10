LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

Singapore Court of Appeal upholds decision to set aside SIAC award (BZV v BZW)

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Singapore Court of Appeal upholds decision to set aside SIAC award (BZV v BZW)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Singapore’s well-renowned pro-arbitration stance has meant that ears do prick up when awards are set aside by the courts. In this case, the Singapore Court of Appeal affirmed a decision of the Singapore High Court which had, first, set aside an award for a breach of natural justice and, second, refused to remit the matter to the tribunal. An analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision would indicate that its decision is jurisprudentially sound even in a typically non-interventionist curial forum. The Court of Appeal’s decision reveals that notwithstanding the narrow grounds of review available under Article 34 of the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Arbitration (in force in Singapore pursuant to the International Arbitration Act (Cap 143A)), there is sufficient leeway to interfere with a manifestly incoherent award. Written by Nakul Dewan, SA, barrister at Twenty Essex. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More