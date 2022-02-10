Singapore Court of Appeal upholds decision to set aside SIAC award (BZV v BZW)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Singapore’s well-renowned pro-arbitration stance has meant that ears do prick up when awards are set aside by the courts. In this case, the Singapore Court of Appeal affirmed a decision of the Singapore High Court which had, first, set aside an award for a breach of natural justice and, second, refused to remit the matter to the tribunal. An analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision would indicate that its decision is jurisprudentially sound even in a typically non-interventionist curial forum. The Court of Appeal’s decision reveals that notwithstanding the narrow grounds of review available under Article 34 of the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Arbitration (in force in Singapore pursuant to the International Arbitration Act (Cap 143A)), there is sufficient leeway to interfere with a manifestly incoherent award. Written by Nakul Dewan, SA, barrister at Twenty Essex. or to read the full analysis.