Singapore Court of Appeal sets aside two ICC awards, overturning SICC decision (CBX v CBZ)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore Court of Appeal (SGCA) allowed an appeal and set aside two arbitral awards issued in proceedings pursuant to the Arbitration Rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and seated in Singapore. The appellants successfully argued that the tribunal exceeded its jurisdiction and dealt with disputes not properly brought within the terms of, and beyond the scope of, the relevant submissions by the parties to arbitration. Further or alternatively, that the making of the awards involved breaches of the rules of natural justice by which the appellants’ rights were prejudiced. While not determining the issue, the case also helpfully identifies some considerations as to how the arbitral costs are to be dealt when an arbitral award and associated costs orders are set aside. Written by Shaun Lee, counsel, and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP. or to read the full analysis.