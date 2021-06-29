menu-search
Singapore Court of Appeal sets aside two ICC awards, overturning SICC decision (CBX v CBZ)

Published on: 29 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Singapore Court of Appeal decide? ​​
  • The tribunal exceeded its jurisdiction in making the remaining amounts order
  • The remaining amounts order did unfairly prejudice the plaintiffs
  • The compound interest order also fell to be set aside on the basis of excess of jurisdiction
  • Considerations on costs award where underlying arbitration award is set aside
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore Court of Appeal (SGCA) allowed an appeal and set aside two arbitral awards issued in proceedings pursuant to the Arbitration Rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and seated in Singapore. The appellants successfully argued that the tribunal exceeded its jurisdiction and dealt with disputes not properly brought within the terms of, and beyond the scope of, the relevant submissions by the parties to arbitration. Further or alternatively, that the making of the awards involved breaches of the rules of natural justice by which the appellants’ rights were prejudiced. While not determining the issue, the case also helpfully identifies some considerations as to how the arbitral costs are to be dealt when an arbitral award and associated costs orders are set aside. Written by Shaun Lee, counsel, and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

