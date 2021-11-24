LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Singapore Court of Appeal set aside award made on defence raised in closing submissions for breach of natural justice (CAJ v CAI)

Published on: 24 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Singapore Court of Appeal set aside award made on defence raised in closing submissions for breach of natural justice (CAJ v CAI)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The appellants, CAJ and CAK, raised a new 'extension of time' defence (EOT defence) in closing submissions during arbitration proceedings. The effect of the ultimately successful EOT defence was to reduce the amount of liquidated damages payable by the appellants. The respondent, CAI, applied to set aside the tribunal’s decision on the grounds that—CAI did not have a fair and reasonable opportunity to present its case in respect of the EOT defence, and the tribunal’s decision was not backed by any evidence and any reliance on its professed experience was not explained. The Singapore High Court allowed the respondent's application and set aside the tribunal's decision to grant the appellants an EOT. The Singapore Court of Appeal agreed with the High Court's finding to partially set aside the arbitral award made in breach of the principles of natural justice given tribunal's decision on the EOT defence had been made in excess of its jurisdiction and the EOT defence had not been raised earlier. The Court of Appeal did not consider the question of remission since it had found the tribunal had exceeded its jurisdiction. Even if there had only been a breach of natural justice, the court did not find it appropriate to remit the matter to the tribunal. Written by Daljit Kaur, knowledge lawyer at Baker McKenzie. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As