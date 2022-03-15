Singapore Court of Appeal rules arbitral tribunal was wrong to introduce issue of mixed fact and law at closing submissions stage (PhoenixFin Pte Ltd v Convexity Ltd)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The flexibility of arbitration as a procedure often means that the formal requirements of pleadings are not strictly followed. In this case, the tribunal, believing that the flexibility of arbitration permitted it, had sought to introduce an unpleaded issue at the stage of closing submissions. The tribunal had also given directions on how to address the unpleaded issue—through further legal submissions and the cross examination of only the respondent’s witnesses (collectively, the Tribunal’s Remedial Attempts). This, the tribunal believed, was sufficient to satisfy the need to give the respondent an opportunity to be heard. In a seminal analysis, the Singapore Court of Appeal (SGCA) held that the Tribunal’s Remedial Attempts were not sufficient when dealing with issues of mixed fact and law, and dismissed the appeal against the High Court’s decision setting the relevant award aside. The decision is important as it sets out in some detail when a Tribunal’s Remedial Attempts fall short of the fair hearing rule and lays out guidance for what Tribunal’s should consider in making further directions. Written by Daniel Chia, partner at Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP, Singapore. or to read the full analysis.