Singapore Court of Appeal revives application to enforce Singapore-seated award in which a party was misnamed (National Oilwell Varco Norway v Keppel FELS)

Law360: The Singapore Court of Appeal (SGCA) has ruled that the Singapore High Court (SGHC) was wrong not to enforce an arbitral award because the party that was supposed to receive the award had ceased to exist following two mergers in the 2000s, reviving efforts by National Oilwell Varco Norway (NOV Norway) to enforce a US$ 2.8m arbitral award against Keppel FELS Ltd
