LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / International arbitration / Enforcing international arbitral awards

Legal News

Singapore Court of Appeal revives application to enforce Singapore-seated award in which a party was misnamed (National Oilwell Varco Norway v Keppel FELS)

Published on: 22 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Singapore Court of Appeal revives application to enforce Singapore-seated award in which a party was misnamed (National Oilwell Varco Norway v Keppel FELS)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The Singapore Court of Appeal (SGCA) has ruled that the Singapore High Court (SGHC) was wrong not to enforce an arbitral award because the party that was supposed to receive the award had ceased to exist following two mergers in the 2000s, reviving efforts by National Oilwell Varco Norway (NOV Norway) to enforce a US$ 2.8m arbitral award against Keppel FELS Ltd or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More