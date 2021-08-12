menu-search
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Singapore Court of Appeal lifts stay of litigation having found no arbitration agreement between parties (Cheung Teck Cheong Richard v LVND Investments)

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Singapore Court of Appeal lifts stay of litigation having found no arbitration agreement between parties (Cheung Teck Cheong Richard v LVND Investments)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The Singapore Court of Appeal lifted a stay of litigation proceedings (in favour of arbitration) involving investors in dispute with a mall developer, issuing a stern warning that ‘it does not pay to play hardball’ in situations where both parties agree a dispute belongs in arbitration but can’t agree on the precise terms. The Court of Appeal also considered the meaning of section 4(6) of the Singapore (domestic) Arbitration Act (Cap 10, 2002 Rev Ed) on deeming the existence of an arbitration agreement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

