Singapore Court of Appeal lifts stay of litigation having found no arbitration agreement between parties (Cheung Teck Cheong Richard v LVND Investments)

Article summary

Law360: The Singapore Court of Appeal lifted a stay of litigation proceedings (in favour of arbitration) involving investors in dispute with a mall developer, issuing a stern warning that ‘it does not pay to play hardball’ in situations where both parties agree a dispute belongs in arbitration but can’t agree on the precise terms. The Court of Appeal also considered the meaning of section 4(6) of the Singapore (domestic) Arbitration Act (Cap 10, 2002 Rev Ed) on deeming the existence of an arbitration agreement. or to read the full analysis.