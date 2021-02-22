Singapore—Court of Appeal dismisses appeal against set-aside decision in casino dispute (Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels v Global Gaming Philippines)

Law360: The Singapore Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal against a decision of the High Court that dismissed the appellants applications to set aside an arbitral award and to resist its enforcement. The applications were brought on the basis that the making of the award was induced or affected by fraud and therefore contrary to the public policy of Singapore. The Court of Appeal ruled that the respondents had not concealed from the tribunal evidence of fraud revealed by investigations into the activities of an American casino operator.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide
Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.
An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if
What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.