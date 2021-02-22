Sign-in Help
Singapore—Court of Appeal dismisses appeal against set-aside decision in casino dispute (Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels v Global Gaming Philippines)

Published on: 22 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Law360: The Singapore Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal against a decision of the High Court that dismissed the appellants applications to set aside an arbitral award and to resist its enforcement. The applications were brought on the basis that the making of the award was induced or affected by fraud and therefore contrary to the public policy of Singapore. The Court of Appeal ruled that the respondents had not concealed from the tribunal evidence of fraud revealed by investigations into the activities of an American casino operator.

