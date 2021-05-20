- Singapore Court of Appeal dismisses appeal against High Court's decision not to grant declaratory relief on a question of law which a tribunal had already determined (Republic of India v Vedanta Resources plc)
Arbitration analysis: Does an error of law pertaining to the lex arbitri justify curial intervention? Can a party to a Singapore-seated arbitration apply to the Singapore courts for declaratory relief on a question of law which had been put to the tribunal? The Singapore Court of Appeal (SGCA) dismissed an appeal against a decision of the Singapore High Court (SGHC) in which the High Court had declined to exercise its discretion to grant declaratory relief in relation to a Singapore-seated investment treaty arbitration. Shaun Lee, counsel and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the court’s decision.
