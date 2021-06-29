Singapore Court of Appeal decides on No-Oral Modification Clauses (Charles Lim v Hong Choon Hau)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The Court of Appeal in Singapore considered the legal effect of no oral modification clauses (NOM clauses) under Singapore law, and held that NOM clauses merely raised a rebuttable presumption that in the absence of an agreement in writing, there would be no variation. This is different to the strict approach adopted in the UK where NOM clauses are given full effect such that any subsequent modification to the contract will be invalid unless it complied with the formalities stipulated in the NOM clause. or to read the full analysis.