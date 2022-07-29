LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

Singapore Court of Appeal clarifies grounds for setting aside arbitral awards and applicability of ’no evidence rule’ in Singapore (CEF and CEG v CEH)

Published on: 29 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Singapore Court of Appeal clarifies grounds for setting aside arbitral awards and applicability of ’no evidence rule’ in Singapore (CEF and CEG v CEH)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Transfer Order—uncertain, ambiguous, impossible, unenforceable
  • Repayment Order—no evidence rule
  • Damages Order—fair hearing rule
  • Award was sufficiently reasoned
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In CEF and CEG v CEH [2022] SGCA 54, the Singapore Court of Appeal dealt with a variety of orders in an arbitral award to determine whether they should be set aside. The appeal raised a number of novel points, with the appellants alleging that the orders were, inter alia, ‘uncertain, ambiguous, impossible and/or unenforceable’, in breach of the ‘no evidence rule’ applied to findings of fact made without evidential basis, and in breach of the fair hearing rule. The court found that ambiguity in or unenforceability of an award were not proper grounds for setting it aside, and that the ‘no evidence rule’ is not appropriate under Singapore law as it contravenes the principle of minimal curial intervention. The court also expounded on how an arbitral tribunal’s chain of reasoning can result in a breach of the fair hearing rule. Written by Wei Ming Tan, Of Counsel at CMS Holborn Asia. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More