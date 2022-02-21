LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Singapore—contravention of foreign law unlikely to be valid ground to set aside arbitral award (CHY v CIA)

Published on: 21 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: This case involved an application to set aside an International Commercial Court (ICC) award for being contrary to public policy in Singapore, because the relief granted was allegedly illegal under the applicable foreign law. The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) interpreted the leading Court of Appeal judgment in AJU v AJT as standing for the proposition that in considering such setting aside applications, the court may reopen the tribunal’s findings of law, but not findings of fact in the absence of vitiating factors. The SICC acknowledged that there was another possible interpretation of AJU v AJT, ie that the court should not, save in limited circumstances, reopen findings of fact or law so long as the decision was within the tribunal’s jurisdiction. However, the SICC considered that this should be left to the Court of Appeal to clarify in an appropriate case. On the facts of the present case, the tribunal’s findings of law and fact and relief granted under the applicable foreign law were findings of fact in Singapore law that could not be reopened. This case analyses the state of the law on the setting aside of awards on public policy grounds in Singapore and highlights an area that would benefit from further clarification by the Court of Appeal. Written by Sheila Ahuja, partner at Allen & Overy and Hongchuan Zhang-Krogman, associate at Allen & Overy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

