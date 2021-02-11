Singapore—award made on defence brought during closing submissions partially set aside for breach of natural justice (CAI v CAJ)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The claimant (CAI) applied successfully to the Singapore High Court to partially set aside an arbitral award made in breach of the principles of natural justice. In the arbitration, the defendants (CAJ and CAK) raised a new 'extension of time' defence (EOT defence) in closing submissions. The effect of the ultimately successful EOT defence was to reduce the amount of liquidated damages payable by the defendants by approximately $US 20m. The claimant applied to set aside the tribunal's decision on the grounds that: CAI did not have a fair and reasonable opportunity to present its case in respect of the EOT defence, and the tribunal's decision was not backed by any evidence and any reliance on its professed experience was not explained. The court held that the EOT defence was a completely new defence introduced at an extremely late stage of the proceedings to which the claimant did not have a fair and reasonable opportunity to present its case. The tribunal's reliance on its own experience without first telling the parties that it would be doing so and explaining what this experience entailed, amounted to a breach of natural justice. The court also found that the tribunal had acted in excess of its jurisdiction. The award was set aside in so far as it allowed the EOT defence. Written by Daljit Kaur, knowledge lawyer at Baker McKenzie.