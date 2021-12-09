LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Singapore—arbitrability of liquidators’ fees (AnAn Group v VTB Bank)

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Singapore—arbitrability of liquidators' fees (AnAn Group v VTB Bank)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: A liquidator’s fees are typically paid from the liquidated company’s assets. The Singapore Court of Appeal found that liquidators’ fees may be pursued (as a contractual claim in an arbitration) as part of a claim for damages arising from the creditor’s breach of an arbitration clause. However, this does not oust or displace the court’s inherent jurisdiction to decide whether a creditor should be ordered to bear the liquidators’ fees as costs in the insolvency proceedings. In the difficult context of insolvency proceedings, Singapore has struck a balance between being pro-arbitration and taking a nuanced approach to arbitrability. Commercial disputes in the insolvency context can be arbitrated as long as they do not engage the statutory insolvency scheme and invoke any public policy considerations. It remains to be seen whether the courts in Singapore would be willing to grant an anti-suit injunction in in support of arbitrable insolvency-related claims, as the English court did in Riverrock Securities Ltd v International Bank of St Petersburg (Joint Stock Company). Written by Daniel Waldek, of counsel, and Christine Sim, senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

